Lisa Marie Presley's Family's Most Heartbreaking Quotes About Her Death

Forever changed. Lisa Marie Presley‘s loved ones have opened up about working through their grief following her death at age 54.

“To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support,” the singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote via Twitter in January 2023. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

Us Weekly confirmed on January 12, 2023, that Lisa Marie was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. She died later that day after being taken to a nearby hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, who shared her daughter with the late Elvis Presley, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Ahead of her death, the Tennessee native was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. They welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin in 1989 and 1992, respectively. (Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lisa Marie was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. She later tied the knot with Michael Lockwood in 2006 and gave birth to twins Harper and Finley two years later. The former couple parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

A public memorial was held for the songwriter at the Presley’s Graceland mansion shortly after her death. During the service, Priscilla read a tribute on behalf of Harper and Finely. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” the New York native said in January 2023. “And this says it all.”

The Dallas alum continued: “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.'”

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter also honored her mother by sharing the last photo they took together, writing via Instagram after the funeral: “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Lisa Marie’s family has said about coping with loss: