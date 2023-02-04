Less than one week after Priscilla Presley challenged the last will of daughter Lisa Marie Presley, she has seemingly denied any bad blood between family members.

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” the Dallas alum, 77, told E! News in a Friday, February 3, statement, referring to her ex-husband, who died in August 1977, and their daughter, who died last month. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

Priscilla’s statement seemingly responds to the criticism she received after publicly challenging Lisa Marie’s trust. Us Weekly previously confirmed on January 27 that the Elvis Presley Enterprises cofounder filed court documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will featured an invalid signature.

According to the court documents, Priscilla claimed that she and the late “Storm & Grace” singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were the initial trustees before a late addition removed their names in favor of her eldest children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. (Lisa Marie shared Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who died in 2020, with first ex-husband Danny Keough.)

As the will currently stands, the Zola actress is the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate since her brother died by suicide in July 2020. Priscilla, however, claimed the portion of the document that allowed for the change has issues regarding the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature, believing that her penmanship was forged and did not match her usual style.

In her Thursday statement, the New York native urged the public to “ignore ‘the noise’” surrounding the court drama. “As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love,” Priscilla added.

Lisa Marie — the only child of Priscilla and the late “Jailhouse Rock” crooner — died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 54. The “Dirty Laundry” songstress is survived by her mother, Riley, 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley and a granddaughter via the Daisy Jones & The Six star and husband Ben Smith-Petersen. The Presley family came together for Lisa Marie’s public memorial at Graceland one week later.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, days after Priscilla’s filing made headlines. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Michael Lockwood, the father of the twins], plus taking care of the twins and comforting Priscilla and many others her mom left behind.”

The insider added: “Everyone’s in awe of the strength and courage Riley’s showing, but what’s also evident here is that she’s a born leader who’s balanced, levelheaded and someone the family can count on to make the right big-picture calls. Lisa Marie adored her. She was her rock for years before she died — now it’s even more obvious why, even if it is unbearably tragic.”