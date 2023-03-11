Michael Lockwood has filed a new petition to become the guardian ad litem of his and Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters amid the Presley family’s will battle, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Lockwood, 61, filed a motion in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9. In his petition, the composer asked to represent his 14-year-old daughters’ interests in the ongoing estate case.

“The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court,” Lockwood, who welcomed Harper and Finley with Presley in October 2008, said in the court docs of his reasoning for filing. “The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding. There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue.”

The “Storm & Grace” singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla Presley, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie is survived by mother Priscilla, 77, and daughters Riley Keough, Harper and Finley, and the latter three are set to inherit her estate. (Lisa Marie was also the mother of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.)

However, Priscilla has since filed to contest her only daughter’s will, alleging that a 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. The Dallas alum claimed that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, were initially co-trustees before the late addition removed their names in favor of Riley, 33, and Benjamin, whom the late songwriter shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Priscilla, for her part, believes that the 2016 amendment was forged, claiming in her January filing that it was an “invalid modification” because the document was neither witnessed nor notarized. As Lisa Marie’s will stands, the Daisy Jones & the Six star is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate following Benjamin’s 2020 death. Riley, Harper and Finley are all listed as beneficiaries of the trust.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Michael Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla and many others her mom left behind.”

Lockwood and the “Dirty Laundry” artist, who split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, had previously been involved in a lengthy custody battle over child support and joint finances. After Lisa Marie’s passing, the As the Village Sleeps composer received primary custody of the twins.