Riley Keough Was ‘Bridge Between’ Mom Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley

She was the mediator. Prior to Lisa Marie Presley‘s death, Riley Keough served as the go-between for her mom and grandma Priscilla Presley.

“Riley knew there was contention with her mom and grandmother and has always tried to be a bridge between them,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death, but still honoring her mother’s wishes.”

Lisa Marie — the only child of Priscilla, 77, and late ex-husband Elvis Presley — died at the age of 54 in January. The “Lights Out” songstress, who suffered cardiac arrest prior to her passing, is survived by her mother, Riley, 33, who she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whose father is Michael Lockwood.

The source adds, “Riley knew she would be the trustee for her mother, so that was no shock. She’s been communicating with her dad and sisters.”

Priscilla, however, has contested the will that made the Mad Max: Fury Road star the trustee.

In January, the Dallas alum filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court that contest a previously added 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. The filing, obtained by Us, alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Since her brother died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020, the Zola actress is the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate.

Priscilla, however, claims this portion of the document has issues regarding the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature. The New York native believes that Lisa Marie’s signature on the amendment was forged, noting that the penmanship did not match the “Storm & Grace” singer’s usual style. The 2016 amendment allegedly was not witnessed or notarized, with Priscilla claiming it is an “invalid modification.”

Per the terms of the living trust, Priscilla would’ve had to have been notified that she was no longer the trustee and she claims she was never informed.

Riley, for her part, has not publicly addressed the estate battle but recently returned to the spotlight to promote her latest TV show, Daisy Jones & The Six, which debuted earlier this month on Prime Video.

Returning to normal has been a struggle for the star, who shares a daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. “Riley is no stranger to loss, but the passing of her mother has hit her very hard,” the source tells Us.

However, she believes trying to carry on with her planned commitments is what Lisa Marie would have wanted. “This is such a joyous time for Riley, she has so many amazing projects she’s promoting right now and Riley knows her mother was proud of her and would have wanted her to continue on.”

