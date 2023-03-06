Oh, they could make a good thing bad. The Dunne Brothers could only land basement gigs and rundown bar shows in Pittsburgh — until Daisy Jones came along. The rock-obsessed musician (played by Riley Keough) with a broken childhood was officially introduced to Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne on episode 3 of Daisy Jones & The Six. And, naturally, it didn’t go over well.

Although Daisy initially brushed past The Dunne Brothers as she waitressed at a diner, she and Billy came face to face when Teddy Price (Tom Wright) brought her in to help with Billy’s song — which was good, but not great.

“I don’t really remember how many takes it required, but it was like introducing — you’ve got a pit bull in your house, but you’re bringing in a golden retriever and they’re gonna meet for the first time,” Wright, 70, exclusively told Us Weekly of the tension-filled scene. “That’s what the imagery was for me. I was like, ‘Uh oh, I hope this works.’”

As one of the band members quietly jokes “where’s her pants?” (she only wore a long button-down top), the future collaborators take their positions behind the mic. Unbeknownst to Billy, Teddy brought Daisy on to tweak and elaborate on the tune, which leads him to wonder why she’s singing different lyrics. Teddy pulls him aside to reveal his true intentions.

“Teddy has to simply tell Billy the truth, and it’s sometimes that’s hard to do,” Wright continued. “That scene was memorable to me.”

But not quite as much as when Daisy and Billy began to perform her version of “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).” Keough, Claflin and the rest of the fictional band — Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) and Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) — rehearsed at a band camp before production began on the Prime Video series, with some even learning their instruments from scratch.

“That song is so dramatic and involved. There’s, like, four chapters and it starts quiet. I mean, it’s a journey to hear it, but to play it as well,” Chacon, 29, told Us. “Outstanding.”

Whitehouse, 33, chimed in: “It’s like the catalyst of all of their ups and downs. And so you see the chemistry sparks flying, but the performances that both of those guys gave on stage and throughout the whole season, it was just such a pleasure to watch them.”

The cast learned dozens of songs in order to transform into the 1970s Fleetwood Mac-inspired rock band. After kicking off rehearsals in 2020, they’d go on to perform a full concert for their loved ones before filming began — and alas, the Aurora album was born.

“I saw it for the first time in rehearsals and then I saw it again in this intimate concert we had for family and friends, Hello Sunshine and Amazon. And it was beautiful to see them grow in confidence and get even better in their instruments,” Nabiyah Be, who plays Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson, told Us of the track.

“The first time I heard it was at the same concert,” Wright added. “And I couldn’t believe that it wasn’t already a song.”

Behind-the-scenes, the cast would switch it up too. “There was one moment shooting at Soldier Field when everyone switched instruments. So I got to go behind the drums,” Be, 30, recalled to Us. “I think Riley was playing the bass and Sebastian was on lead, and it was super fun.”

By the end of episode 3 “Saved My Life Tonight,” it’s clear that Daisy’s introduction to the band has rocked Billy. After their chemistry-charged studio session, he listens to Daisy’s vocals alone and then calls his wife, Camila Dunne (played by Camila Morrone).

“So, how was it?” she asks.

“A nightmare,” he says. “All things a total wash.”

Daisy, meanwhile, tells Simone: “[It was] probably the best day of my life.”

Daisy Jones & The Six debuted its first three episodes on Prime Video on Thursday, March 2. The next three episodes drop on Friday, March 10.