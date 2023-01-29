All’s fair in love and rock n’ roll! Daisy Jones & The Six takes readers — and TV viewers — on a wild ride of romance, music and much more.

While devoted fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel may hopelessly ship Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, a potential romance on the page was never meant to be. A TV adaptation — helmed by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company — debuts on Prime Video in March 2023, starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. The rockstar cast, much like their literary predecessors, have also made headlines for their love lives through the years.

Leading lady Keough, who plays the eponymous Daisy Jones, has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015.

“Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool,” the Zola actress — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough — gushed to USA Today in April 2016, noting she met the stuntman on the set of 2012’s Mad Max: Fury Road. “We’re obsessed with each other, but it was deeper than that. I always felt comfortable around him.”

She added at the time: “You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone, or like you don’t want to eat in front of them, you wake up and put make up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him, always wanted to be near him, even from the beginning.”

Riley — who was briefly engaged to Alex Pettyfer in 2012 — and Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2022.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the Australia native said during the January 2023 memorial for Presley, reading Riley’s eulogy. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Daisy’s The Six bandmate Billy Dunne is portrayed onscreen by Claflin, who was married to Laura Haddock between 2013 and 2019.

“Everyone was away from their homes and families. There was an immediate bond and connection because we were all suffering together,” the Hunger Games: Catching Fire actor previously told Us Weekly in May 2018 of missing Haddock, then-pregnant with the pair’s daughter Margot, and son Pip while he was filming Adrift in Fiji. “We enjoyed our time as best we could. I definitely rang home though and spoke to my family as much as I could, on a daily basis!”

After six years of marriage, the England native and the actress — who share Pip, born in 2015, and Margot, born in 2018 — confirmed that they had called it quits.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together,” Claflin wrote in an August 2019 statement via Instagram Story. “We won’t be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time.”

The Love Wedding Repeat star has since been linked to model Cassie Amato after the duo exchanged a series of flirty social media messages in 2022. “Beyond perfect ❤️,” he commented on a bikini snap of Amato that June.

Scroll below to see the Daisy Jones & The Six cast’s complete dating history: