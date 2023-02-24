A red carpet return. Riley Keough stepped out at the Thursday, February 23, premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The 33-year-old actress, who stars as the titular character in the Prime Video series, stunned in a strapless black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown and matching gloves. The Zola star, the only daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough, accessorized her ensemble with green Schiaparelli earrings.

Riley was joined on the red carpet by costars Sam Clafin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse and show producer Reese Witherspoon. (The 46-year-old Sweet Home Alabama actress’ Hello Sunshine company adapted the musical drama from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel.)

The Logan Lucky star’s Thursday outing, in which she was accompanied by husband Ben Smith-Petersen, was Riley’s first official red carpet since her mother’s death.

The “Storm & Grace” musician, who was the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Less than two weeks later, Presley was remembered at a memorial service held at Graceland. Riley’s husband, 31, read a eulogy penned by the actress during the service.

“A letter to my Mama,” the stuntman — who married Riley in 2015 — read during Presley’s memorial service on January 22. “Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you.”

Smith-Petersen continued at the time: “I remember how safe it felt to be in our arms. I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77, and her three daughters: Riley, Harper and Finley. (The late songwriter, who coparented her 14-year-old twins with ex Michael Lockwood, also shared late son Benjamin Keough with Danny prior to his 2020 death by suicide.) Lisa Marie is also survived by her first granddaughter, whom Riley and the Australia native secretly welcomed last year.

Following the heartbreaking loss of her mother, Riley has taken charge of her family’s estate.

“Everyone’s in awe of the strength and courage Riley’s showing, but what’s also evident here is that she’s a born leader who’s balanced, levelheaded and someone the family can count on to make the right big-picture calls,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the Girlfriend Experience alum’s involvement in funeral plans and her sisters’ custody arrangements. “Lisa Marie adored her. She was her rock for years before she died — now it’s even more obvious why, even if it is unbearably tragic.”

Riley and her grandmother have been involved in a legal battle after Priscilla challenged Lisa Marie’s will. The Dallas alum claimed in court documents earlier this month that a 2016 amendment, which replaced her as trustee in favor of Riley and Benjamin, had an invalid signature. Riley has not publicly addressed the ongoing court battle.

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres on Prime Video Friday, March 3.

Scroll below to see more photos of Riley’s red carpet return: