A subtle homage. Riley Keough plays a stylish 1970s rock star in Daisy Jones & the Six, so costume designer Denise Wingate knew she had to pay tribute to Keough’s grandfather, Elvis Presley.

“I met a woman, Love Melody, who designed clothes in the ’60s and made two jumpsuits for Elvis,” Wingate told E! News in an interview published on Monday, February 20.

The costumer, who previously worked on Cruel Intentions and She’s All That, reached out to Melody to create some pieces for 33-year-old Keough’s character, Daisy Jones.

“I had her make two beautiful long coats for Riley — one in a rust leather and another in patchwork denim. I felt it was important to bring something from that period,” Wingate explained. “And I think Riley was touched.”

The Zola actress is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. Lisa Marie, who died in January at age 54, was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

The costume designer mentioned that it must “be tough coming from that legacy,” but Keough was able to keep her character separate from her real-life background.

“Riley has her own style and she’s really managed to be her own honest, authentic self,” Wingate added. “And she brought that to the character. That’s how Daisy is.”

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six follows a band’s rise to fame — and sudden breakup — in the 1970s. Daisy and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) are the lead singers whose tension and chemistry makes for great music — but their fiery dynamic creates chaos for everyone around them.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The show takes place in the last years of Elvis’ life, ending in 1977, the same year the King died. However, the show never references the iconic figure, and Keough, for her part, said that she doesn’t feel like her Daisy Jones role is “continuing [her] family’s musical legacy” in any way.

“I certainly wouldn’t put that pressure on it. I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me,” the actress explained to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, February 22. “I’m not a musician — or I am now I guess. I’ve been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star noted that she’d been on tour with her parents, but she’d never been a front woman until getting a role in the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel.

“I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff,” she continued. “But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun.”

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres on Prime Video Friday, March 3.