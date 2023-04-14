Michael Lockwood has officially been named the guardian of his and Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in the famous family’s estate battle.

Us Weekly can confirm that a judge signed off the 61-year-old composer’s motion to represent his 14-year-old daughter’s interests in the contentious court battle during a Thursday, April 13, hearing.

Us previously confirmed last month that Lockwood filed a petition to represent his children in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Presley’s will.

“The minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court,” Lockwood, who welcomed Harper and Finley with Presley in October 2008, wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding. There is no conflict regarding the appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue.”

The “Storm & Grace” songstress, who was the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla, 77, and daughters Riley Keough, Harper and Finley, with the latter three set to inherit her estate. (Lisa Marie was also the mother of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.)

Priscilla, however, has since contested her late daughter’s will. Priscilla claimed in January court documents that a 2016 amendment — which reportedly replaced her with Riley and Benjamin as the trustees — featured an invalid signature. (Lisa Marie shared Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough.) Priscilla claimed that the modification was forged since it was not witnessed or notarized.

As Lisa Marie’s will currently stands, the 33-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star is the sole trustee following her brother’s 2020 passing. Riley, Harper and Finley are all listed as beneficiaries of the trust.

“Riley is taking charge and poised for a huge role in the whole family estate moving forward,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “She’s been front and center helping with the funeral arrangements, sitting down with Lisa Marie’s people to handle her will, the custody situation involving [Michael Lockwood], plus taking care of the twins and comforting [grandmother] Priscilla and many others her mom left behind.”

Lockwood and the “Dirty Laundry” artist, who split in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, were previously involved in a lengthy custody battle regarding Harper and Finley’s care. After Lisa Marie’s passing, the As the Village Sleeps composer received primary custody.