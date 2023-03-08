A family Easter egg! Riley Keough paid homage to her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, in Daisy Jones & the Six.

In the second episode of the Amazon Prime series, Keough’s character, Daisy, dons a red-patterned guitar strap as she takes the stage. The musical accessory has a red base and a vibrant paisley-style pattern.

The one Daisy uses looks very similar to the strap the King of Rock ‘n Roll wore during his 1968 Comeback special. Multiple outlets reported the strap was indeed a replica of the one Elvis famously wore.

The guitar strap itself is iconic in music history. Along with Elvis rocking the accessory, Jimi Hendrix also used a strap with the same pattern throughout his career.

While Keough, 33, honored her grandfather, she also couldn’t help but add some of her own flair to her character’s accessory choices.

“I do have a fun fact that Daisy’s guitar is my guitar,” she revealed to Buzzfeed in March. “It was my personal guitar and I wanted to use it in the show.”

The series, which is based on the best-selling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, tells the story of a fictional band in the 1970s as they navigate their rise and fall in the music industry. Keough stars as the lead and is joined by Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon and Suki Waterhouse.

In February, the Zola star — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley — opened up about continuing her family’s musical legacy onscreen.

“I certainly wouldn’t put that pressure on it. I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me,” Keough said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not a musician — or I am now I guess. I’ve been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.”

She continued: “I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff. “But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun.”

While Elvis died in 1977, Keough’s mother tragically died at the age of 54 in late January. One month later, the California native made her first red carpet appearance since her mother’s death at the premiere of Daisy Jones & the Six and donned a plunging black dress with a cinched waist and sparkly skirt.