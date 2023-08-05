Nearly three months after Riley Keough settled her courtroom battle over late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, the actress has been named the sole trustee, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six star’s appointment was approved by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto on Friday, August 4, according to court documents obtained by Deadline. The new ruling also allows Keough, whom Lisa Marie shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, to preside over the sub-trusts for her twin sisters, Harper and Finley. (Lisa Marie coparented the 14-year-old twins with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.) Riley also retains sole ownership of her grandfather Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, which Lisa Marie inherited following his 1977 death.

Lisa Marie — who also shared son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020, with Danny, 58 — died in January at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Weeks after the emotional memorial service at Graceland, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, contested her only daughter’s will. Priscilla, 78, who shared Lisa Marie with ex-husband Elvis, claimed that a 2016 amendment that replaced her as the trustee in favor of Riley and Benjamin was forged. The Dallas alum alleged that the new documents were not witnessed or notarized.

While Riley did not address the legal battle or Priscilla’s claims, Us Weekly confirmed in May that they settled the case. The two women had agreed to make Riley the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate with the twins serving as sub-trustees. Per the terms, Priscilla would receive a one-time lump sum of $1 million from the account.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source exclusively told Us later that month. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

Priscilla, for her part, released a statement following the settlement. “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together.”

One month later, Priscilla and Riley — who welcomed a baby girl in 2022 with husband Ben Smith-Petersen — reunited to celebrate Harper and Finley completing middle school. “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️,” Priscilla gushed via Instagram in June, sharing a pic of the foursome.