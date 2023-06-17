After Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough settled their messy estate battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, they have reunited for a special occasion.

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️,” Priscilla, 78, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 16, referring to Lisa Marie’s twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

In the Dallas alum’s social media upload, she beamed beside the actress, 33, and the 14-year-old twins in what appears to be a backyard. Priscilla opted for a flowy, mustard-colored blouse while Keough looked casual in a blue button-up top and a straw hat. Harper and Finley — whom Lisa Marie shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — both opted for black shirts.

The family snapshot, in which they all posed with closed-mouth smiles, comes weeks after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress and her grandmother reached a settlement in their ongoing legal battle regarding Lisa Marie’s estate.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

The insider added that Keough, whom the late songwriter shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and Priscilla remained “united and excited for the future” as a family.

Riley later filed a new petition earlier this month, asking the court to approve their agreement that made the Zola actress the sole trustee of the estate. The women also agreed that the twins would be sub-trustees and that Priscilla would receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1 million from the account.

Us previously confirmed in January that Priscilla — who shared Lisa Marie with her ex-husband, Elvis Presley — filed to contest her only daughter’s will weeks after her death. Priscilla alleged that a 2016 amendment, which replaced her as trustee with Riley and brother Benjamin Keough, had been forged. According to Priscilla, the new documents were not witnessed or notarized and she had not been notified about the change. Riley, who shares an infant daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, had been the sole trustee after Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020.

As the will stood, Lisa Marie — who died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — left her assets, including ownership of Elvis’ Graceland estate, to her children. Lockwood, 62, later petitioned the court in March to serve as his twins’ guardians in the legal battle to protect their interests, which was ultimately granted.