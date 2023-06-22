Cue the pomp and circumstance! Former President Barack Obama, Pierce Brosnan and more stars were proud parents at their kids’ 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Obama, 61, attended his daughter Sasha’s graduation from the University of Southern California on May 12, alongside his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and their eldest daughter, Malia, 24. The 21-year-old student transferred from the University of Michigan to USC in 2022 and earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology.

In addition to her cap, gown, stole and cords, Sasha sported white and purple leis, possibly as an homage to Hawaii, the state her father was born in 1961. Her family members looked just as stylish as Barack complimented Michelle’s black dress by sporting a slick, gray suit. Malia, meanwhile, paired her nude and lilac dress with thin green heels.

Earlier that month, Brosnan, 70, commemorated his and wife Keely Shaye Smith‘s youngest child Paris’ college graduation via Instagram.

“Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television,” the GoldenEye actor captioned a pic of himself and Smith, 59 — with whom he also shares son Dylan, 26 — posing with the graduate on May 6. “Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place.”

Brosnan also shares son Sean, 39, with late wife Cassandra Harris. He is also the stepfather of her two kids with ex-husband Dermot Harris, Christopher, 50, and Charlotte, the latter of whom died at the age of 41 from ovarian cancer in 2013.

Many fans shared their congratulations in the post’s comments section, including Brosnan’s former Mamma Mia! costar Amanda Seyfried. “Time is crazy. This is so wonderful!” the Golden Globe winner 37 — who shares two kids with her husband, Thomas Sadoski — wrote at the time.

Teresa Giudice, meanwhile, celebrated her firstborn daughter Gia‘s college graduation from Rutgers University. “I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating [from] a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Gia, 22, from her May 14 graduation ceremony.

The Bravo reality star went on to call her daughter’s achievement “one of the most special moments in my life.” Gia earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and wants to be a lawyer after her dad, Joe Giudice, was deported to his native Italy in 2019.

Teresa continued: “You definitely paved the path of success for your sisters, and you are an inspiration to them and me. I am so excited to see what your future holds. You have always been a leader and a determined individual. Your attributes are admirable, and I have no doubt that you will do anything less than reach for the stars. I love you to infinity and beyond!💗🎓.”

Scroll below to see which other stars celebrated their kids (and grandkids’) 2023 graduations: