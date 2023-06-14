Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall (née Haack) and their spouses got together to celebrate daughter Taylor’s sixth-grade graduation.

“Proud of our girl!” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram pic of herself, Tarek and their respective partners — Joshua Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) — posing with the 12-year-old graduate on Tuesday, June 13. “7th grade here we come!”

Heather, 35, shared the family photo on her own Instagram Story, writing, “We are so proud of this girl Graduating [sic] 6th grade.” Tarek, 41, for his part, reshared both women’s posts via his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

While Taylor’s parents and stepparents put on a united front for her graduation, Christina and Tarek have not always seen eye to eye after their messy split in 2016.

Tarek and Christina became parents in 2010, welcoming Taylor one year after tying the knot. The pair premiered their hit HGTV renovation show Flip or Flop in 2013 and welcomed their son, Brayden, 7, two years later. After an incident between the couple at their California home in May 2016 — during which police were called — the reality stars announced their split that December.

Though the duo continued to cohost Flip or Flop amid their divorce — and until the show’s conclusion in December 2022 — the exes have been involved in their fair share of drama.

In July 2021, Tarek and Christina got into a verbal argument while filming their show. The Flipping 101 With Tarek alum — who married Heather in October 2021 — later expressed remorse for what went down, telling E! News’ Daily Pop in September 2021 that the pair “did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

Tensions between the exes also came to a head at one of Brayden’s soccer games in May 2022. In photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, Tarek was seen pulling Heather away from Christina on the sidelines and was separated from Joshua — whom Christina married in April 2022 — by their kid’s coach. (The Christina in the Country star was also previously married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Hudson.)

More recently, however, the former Flip or Flop cohosts have remained cordial coparents. “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first,” Christina captioned an Instagram pic of the two couples with posing with Taylor days after her and Tarek’s soccer game fight.

Heather shared a similar statement at the time. “Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth,” the Selling Sunset star captioned a family photo at the time. “Co-parenting and doing what’s right ❤️.”

The Netflix star also opened up about how her relationship with Christina “wasn’t always perfect” in a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We definitely had some ups and downs, and they had ups and downs, and I think she realized how much I love the kids and they are number one to me over anything,” Heather explained. “So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.