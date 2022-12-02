No regrets! Christina Hall (née Haack) is reflecting on her Flip or Flop experience as the long-running series concludes with Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.

“I think it filled its purpose. I can’t look back like that and think about things that way,” the HGTV personality, 39, told Entertainment Tonight before the special episode aired on Thursday, December 1. “It doesn’t do anyone any good. I just learned a lot along the way and won’t make the same mistakes twice. I’m just grateful for where I am right now with my family and my career.”

Hall asserted that she wouldn’t have done anything differently despite the ups and downs. “I learned a lot along the way about business, about design, about television,” she said. “I really kind of grew up with that show. It was a great experience.”

The California native made her Flip or Flop debut with then-husband Tarek El Moussa in 2013. The real estate gurus — who share daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — called it quits in 2016 after eight years of marriage. Despite their divorce, the twosome continued to film their renovation show together. Earlier this year, they announced that Flip or Flop would be ending after season 10.

“They mutually agreed they didn’t want to go forth with another season,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the decision in March. “They’re both very busy working on their own projects and have a lot going on in their personal lives.”

According to the insider, the timing “couldn’t be better for the both of them” as they marked the “really big milestone” of completing 10 seasons.

The finale aired that same month, but the former couple reunited for one more project before the show ended for good. “The episode took so long to film because the house … took, like, a year and a half [to finish]. That’s why it didn’t quite make it [in time for the March finale],” Hall told ET of the Final Flip special. “This is the official, real finale.”

The Christina on the Coast star, who married Joshua Hall this year, said fans would appreciate the “unique” episode. “It’s going to kind of be a flashback. It’s gonna be very nostalgic, [looking] back from the past 10 years to now, incorporating a lot of really cool details,” she added. “It will be a really, really fun, unique finale.”

Before the end of Flip or Flop, El Moussa sent a heartfelt message to his former spouse. “I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on TV,” he gushed via Instagram in March. “It’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.”

The Flip Your Life author thanked the “massive family” that he and Christina made along their “wild ride” on HGTV. “A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me,” he concluded. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!”

Following his split from the Wellness Remodel writer, El Moussa married Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in October 2021. The couple announced earlier this year that the Selling Sunset star, 43, is pregnant with their first child together, a baby boy.