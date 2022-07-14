An even bigger brood! Christina Hall (née Haack) wasn’t surprised by Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa‘s pregnancy announcement — and she couldn’t be happier for the expectant parents.

“She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Christina on the Coast star, 39, who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek, 40.

The Flip Your Life author and Heather, 34, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13, that they have a little one on the way. “Christina is happy for them,” the insider tells Us. “Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

The Flip or Flop alums split in 2016 after tying the knot eight years prior, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Tarek moved on with Heather one year later, proposing in July 2020 on the anniversary of their first date. In October 2021, the twosome exchanged vows in a ceremony that included Tarek and Hall’s children.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram after her nuptials. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Heather seamlessly settled into her stepmom duties, but coparenting wasn’t always easy for Tarek and his ex-wife. In May, the former spouses were spotted getting into a heated exchange at a children’s soccer match. Heather and Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, were also involved in the incident. At the time, a rep for the HGTV personality told Us, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved.”

The former Playboy model and Christina went on to share sweet photos of their blended family after the drama made headlines. “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote via Instagram in May, telling fans that the group had “a very rough few weeks” but were moving forward.

With the family continuing to grow, Heather is focusing on the positives. “[She] wants her pregnancy to be as stress-free as possible so she’s putting any drama to the side,” the source tells Us. “They’re all getting along fine now and hope to continue coparenting peacefully. There haven’t been any issues since the soccer game spat.”

Before announcing the Netflix star’s pregnancy, Tarek told Us that he thought the pair already had their hands full with Taylor and Brayden. “I have two wonderful kids, and we’re just so busy,” he explained in September 2020. “The careers are growing, and we really focus on Taylor and Brayden. So I couldn’t even imagine throwing a newborn into the mix right now. … Heather has really, really come into our lives and created a family for us. We just adore her.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

