From one Mrs. El Moussa to another? Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) married Tarek El Moussa after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) — and the Selling Sunset star hasn’t shied away from opening up about their relationship.

Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and welcomed two kids: daughter Taylor (born September 2010) and son Brayden (August 2015). They announced their separation in September 2016 months after the police were called to their home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed,” the former Flip or Flop stars said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

The pair, who continued to film their HGTV show until early 2022, finalized their divorce in 2018. While the Christina on the Coast star went on to marry Ant Anstead in December 2018 — and welcomed son Hudson in 2019 — the couple announced their split in September 2020. Less than one year after they finalized their divorce, news broke in April 2022 that Hall quietly married Joshua Hall.

Tarek, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Heather in October 2021. Even before tying the knot, the Netflix star wasted no time embracing her role as a stepmother.

“I want the kids happy the most,” Heather told Us in September 2021. “We put everything aside and we focus on the kids. I stay out of their business, and … we really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house. We’re not super involved with what happens over at [Christina’s] house.”

There was a blip in the coparenting relationships, however, when photos surfaced of Tarek and Heather getting heated with Josh and Christina, respectively, at a children’s soccer game in May 2022.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved,” a rep for Christina told Us at the time. “We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward.”

Scroll through for more on Heather and Christina’s quotes about their relationship: