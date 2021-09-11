Setting boundaries! Heather Rae Young exclusively is giving Us Weekly an update on her and Tarek El Moussa’s coparenting relationship with Christina Haack.

“The most important thing is the kids [are] always No. 1,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, told Us on Thursday, September 9, while promoting her PETA partnership. “We really focus on the kids’ happiness [and] health at our house.”

The Netflix personality noted that she and the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, are “not super involved with what happens over at” Haack’s house, adding, “We just focus on the kids at ours.”

In April, Young gushed to Us about how “well” their coparenting dynamic has been.

“We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us,” the real estate agent said at the time. “So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6. The former couple split in 2016, and Haack went on to wed Ant Anstead in 2018, welcoming son Hudson, now 12 months, before their 2020 breakup. The Christina on the Coast star is now dating Joshua Hall.

As for El Moussa, he started dating Young in July 2019, proposing on their first anniversary. When the pair tie the knot, their little ones will be featured in the ceremony.

“The kids are going to be very involved,” the former model told Us on Thursday. “Taylor, she’s kind of doing whatever she wants. I told her she can have any position she wants. She can be head bridesmaid. She can be the flower girl. She can be maid of honor, she can kind of do whatever she wants. They’re gonna walk down the aisle. She’s going to be guiding the other girls, my nieces and Tarek’s nieces. Then I think we’re going to have her walk our new puppy down [the aisle] as well.”

The dog brings “so much joy” to the engaged couple’s lives, she went on to say.

The animal lover has been a “super fan of PETA for so long,” she told Us of her partnership. She appears in a new campaign in a wedding gown of cauliflower, encouraging people to say “I do” to animal-free food.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi