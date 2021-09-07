Celebrating their pride and joy. Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead both marked son Hudson turning 2 on Monday, September 6, with photos of the birthday boy.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, called Hudson “such a sweet, active and smart boy” via an Instagram caption, which was shared with photos of the toddler sitting in front of a birthday cupcake with a huge 2 candle. She also shared an update on what Hudson is like right now.

“He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha,” Haack wrote. “He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is ‘Cash’ 🐶 [the name of the family’s French bulldog]. We love you!”

Hudson is Haack’s only son with Anstead. She also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, posted snaps from a rather lively 2nd birthday party for his youngest son. Anstead also shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

“Now THAT was a PARTY!!!” Anstead captioned several photos of his son’s big day. The dad shared clips of Hudson excitedly unwrapping a bike and a family water fight that left everyone soaked and smiling.’

“We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect!” Anstead added. “Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy! ❤️ x.

Haack and Anstead married in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson in September 2019. The two split one year later, officially announcing their breakup in September 2020.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the California native said in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The divorce was finalized in June, with the duo agreeing to share custody of Hudson. After one year apart, the two have found their rhythm with coparenting.

“He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August.

Both have moved on to new romances. Haack is dating realtor Joshua Hall while Anstead has sparked a romance with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger.

Amid their new relationships, the two, “continue to coparent well,” the insider explained. “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”