The more rings, the more bling! Christina Hall (née Haack) has been married three times, which means she’s sported multiple engagement rings over the years, each one more stunning than the last.

Though the Flip or Flop alum doesn’t have quite as many diamonds as Jennifer Lopez — who’s worn six engagement rings throughout her time in the spotlight — Hall’s collection is still a sight to behold.

The HGTV star, who is currently married to husband Joshua Hall, first tied the knot in January 2009. That year, she wed Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, who was born in 2011, and son Brayden, who was born in 2015. Christina and El Moussa starred on Flip or Flop from 2013 to 2022, continuing with the show even after they split in 2016. (They finalized their divorce two years later.)

The two have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, including a 911 call and an on-set screaming match in July 2021. (The Tarek’s Flip Side alum later explained to E! News’ Daily Pop that the two “did have an incident where choice words were said on both sides,” noting their regret.)

Both Christina and El Moussa moved on from their breakup, with the Christina on the Coast star marrying Ant Anstead in December 2018 after just over a year of dating. The two welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, though they split one year later. Tarek, for his part, wed Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in October 2021.

Christina announced her split from Anstead in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized one year later, Us confirmed at the time — but the drama was only beginning.

In April 2022, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host — who is dating Renée Zellweger — filed for full custody of Hudson, slamming his ex’s parenting and alleging she had put their son in dangerous situations. For her part, Christina hit back at her second husband, telling Us that she is “deeply saddened” by his request. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she added. (Though the court denied Anstead’s request, he and Christina have a court date set for June 2022.)

One month after finalizing her divorce with the Wheelers Dealers alum, the mom of three announced she was in a new relationship with Joshua, a realtor whom she had previously met years before at a real estate conference, a source told Us.

That same month, Christina wrote via Instagram that she “felt crazy protective” over her new boyfriend “and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” revealing they “had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Less than a year later, in April 2022, E! News confirmed that the couple had tied the knot. “At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be,” the mom of three shared via Instagram at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Christina’s engagement rings from each of her husbands: