The battle continues. Christina Hall is distraught after ex-husband Ant Anstead filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” the 38-year-old Flip or Flop alum noted in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Us confirmed on Thursday that the Wheeler Dealers host, 43, requested to change the former couple’s custody agreement after finalizing their divorce in June 2021. According to docs obtained by TMZ, the U.K. native claimed that Hall has only spent an average of “nine full days each month” with the pair’s son in nearly two years.

Hall insisted in her statement that she is a good parent — despite her faults.

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom,” the HGTV host told Us. “I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.” Hours before Anstead’s filing went public, the Christina on the Coast star shared a cryptic poem via Instagram, hinting at tension with “toxic” people.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote in the caption. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did. — Jill Blakeway.”

Anstead previously opened up to Us in January about his “positive” coparenting relationship with the Christina in the Country star. “I’m responsible for my portion. I’m lucky that I get to be really, really hands-on with Hudson,” the Celebrity: IOU Joyride star explained.

Later that year, a source exclusively revealed how the duo were handling their situation. “[Hudson’s] still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible, the insider noted, telling Us that the exes both “legally had joint custody” of the toddler at the time.

In July 2021, the TV personalities equally divided their possessions one month after finalizing their divorce. Hall kept her wedding ring, two luxury vehicles and five properties: one in Tennessee and four in California.

The Cops and Robbers author, for his part, secured seven cars — including a Porsche, a Range Rover and a Ford Mustang — and maintained complete ownership of his businesses. Neither party was required to pay child or spousal support at the time.

Since they called it quits, both Hall and Anstead have moved on. Us confirmed earlier this month that the California native married realtor Joshua Hall, while Anstead has been in a relationship with Renée Zellweger since June 2021.

