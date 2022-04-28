Going her own way. Christina Hall has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade — and the attention hasn’t always been easy to navigate.

The HGTV star was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. After calling it quits, the coparents continued to film their series Flip or Flop together. In March 2022, Hall and El Moussa announced the end of their show after 10 seasons.

“They mutually agreed they didn’t want to go forth with another season,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the timing “couldn’t be better for the both of them” and that the duo “weren’t the happiest on set together.”

The insider continued, “Once the cameras went away you noticed a different vibe. They just went their separate ways, did their own thing, and would speak to the cast and crew more than they would each other.”

Hall called the end of Flip or Flop “bittersweet” as she celebrated the career milestone via Instagram. “I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?'” she wrote in March 2022. “And here we are, a decade later. … It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!”

Following her split from El Moussa, the real estate mogul remarried twice: first to Ant Anstead in 2018 and to Joshua Hall in 2022. Christina split from the British TV star, with whom she welcomed son Hudson in 2019, after less than two years of marriage.

“Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” a source told Us in September 2020.

The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2021, but their relationship took a sharp turn the following year when Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star is also the father of Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina told Us in an April 2022 statement as the custody disagreement made headlines. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Scroll down for a recap of Christina’s highs and lows through the years: