Tarek El Moussa Thanks Christina Haack as Flip or Flop Officially Ends

The final Flip or Flop. Tarek El Moussa reflected on his and ex-wife Christina Haack’s HGTV show as it came to an end after 10 seasons.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on TV,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, captioned a Thursday, March 17, Instagram slideshow. “It’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show.”

The California native went on to write that the “wild ride” was “impossible to capture in a post,” gushing about the “massive family” he gained while filming.

“All of you inspire me every day to keep pushing and keep going,” the real estate investor wrote. “From the crew working so hard behind the scenes, to our fans watching us every week, the support has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show to make it what it is today — big shoutout to the crew, our contractors @tarekbuyshousesllc and our HGTV family. And of course a special thank you to @rogerbehle for helping me through this entire process and being a friend and mentor since day one.”

The Flip Your Life coauthor concluded by thanking Haack, 38, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018. (El Moussa has since wed Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, while the Christina on the Coast star is engaged to realtor Joshua Hall after divorcing Wheeler Dealers’ Ant Anstead.)

“A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me,” El Moussa wrote. “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best! I would say I’m going to miss you guys but, I’m not going anywhere. I can’t wait to show you what comes next!”

Young, 34, commented on the social media upload: “So proud of you. I am in awe of you daily my love. Exciting things ahead ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you.”

In a post of her own, Haack wrote, “Tonight is the very last all-new Flip Or Flop episode! I want to say thank you again to each and every one of you who has watched throughout the years. I’ll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way. Tonight’s episode is another incredible before and after and I’m really proud of the way it turned out!”

Flip or Flop’s “emotional” last episode aired on Thursday evening, one week after news broke that it was coming to an end. The exes “mutually agreed” on the decision, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“They’re both very busy working on their own projects and have a lot going on in their personal lives,” the insider explained earlier this month. “Filming Flip or Flop took up a lot of time. [They] weren’t the happiest on set together.”

Keep scrolling to see El Moussa’s throwback photos honoring the end of the series.