Tarek El Moussa Expresses Regret After On Set Incident With Ex Christina

Not his finest moment. Tarek El Moussa addressed his rumored feud with ex-wife Christina Haack after they shared “choice words” on the set of Flip or Flop in July.

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor, 40, said during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

El Moussa said he “certainly” would take the moment back, adding, “I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.”

The HGTV personalities were married from 2009 to 2018 but continued working together after finalizing their divorce. In July, TMZ reported that things got heated between the former couple while they were filming Flip or Flop, with El Moussa allegedly calling Haack, 38, a “washed-up loser.”

He reportedly compared the Wellness Remodel author to his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young, shouting, “It’s called winning. … The world knows you’re crazy!”

At the time, Haack seemingly commented on the incident by gushing over her boyfriend, Joshua Hall. “Ride or Die,” she wrote via Instagram. “Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”

El Moussa is hopeful he and the Christina on the Coast star can move forward for the sake of their two kids: Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6. Haack also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“I never want to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again,” the Tarek’s Flip Side host said on Tuesday. “I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know that we still care about each other and we still support each other, and it’s really important to me.”

As the drama dies down, El Moussa is turning his focus toward wedding planning. He and Young, 33, got engaged in July 2020 and recently celebrated joint bachelor and bachelorette parties ahead of their upcoming nuptials. Earlier this month, the Selling Sunset star weighed in on her fiancé’s relationship with Haack.

“People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s going to be little frustrations here and there. … There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees. It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.”