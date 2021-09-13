Party in the desert! Heather Rae Young and fiancé Tarek El Moussa celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties together in California.

“I’m so excited. We’re doing all of our fun activities right now,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the couple’s plans. “We thought, like, Vegas would have been really chaotic and traveling somewhere would have been super chaotic. So, we thought being more local [in the Palm Springs area was best].”

The lovebirds, who got engaged in July 2020, kicked off the festivities on Friday, September 10, with a pool day at the JW Marriot hotel in Palm Desert.

“Can already tell you that the joint bachelor & bachelorette was the right call 😂🙌,” the Flip or Flop star, 40, captioned a series of photos from day one. “Gangs all here, let the games begin 🥳 #desertsprings.”

El Moussa, who was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018, wore a black T-shirt, black athletic shorts and a matching Volcom hat as he posed for photos by a cabana with his future wife.

Rae Young opted for a pink bikini, matching sarong, and visor with a veil as she welcomed her guests. The pair also wore “bride to be” and “groom to be” sashes.

Shenanigans continued on day two with an ’80s-themed pool party followed by a group dinner and night out on the town. The real estate agent previously told Us that they chose to dress up because “Tarek and I were both born in the eighties.”

The Anaheim, California, native crimped her hair on Saturday, September 11, and pulled it back with a pink scrunchie. She also wore a “wife of the party” white bathing suit, neon visor, pink leg warmers, wristbands and a fanny pack to stay in theme.

The Tarek’s Flip Side star, who shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, with Haack, 38, wore all blue (including a fanny pack) as he toasted one of his final weekends as a single man.

“Sunday [is], like, cabanas pool party and massages, things like that,” Rae Young explained to Us ahead of the fun-filled weekend, adding, “I’m on, like, a countdown right now and every day I’m counting down [for the wedding]. It’s happening soon.”

The twosome reflected on the “best weekend spent with the best people,” including the bride’s Netflix costars Mary Fitzgerald and Brett Oppenheim and their respective significant others, Romain Bonnet and Tina Louise, on Sunday, September 12.

El Moussa thanked his sister, Angelique El Moussa, and pal Troy Joshua for planning the “special” weekend.

“Every single thing was perfect, from the 80’s theme pool party at the cabanas to the private dinner to the spa day, and even just our room was perfect,” he captioned a series of photos via Instagram. “Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend and lucky to have close friends that feel like family to us.”

Rae Young added, “Honestly there wasn’t a moment that went by where I didn’t feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek’s love with all our closest friends.”

