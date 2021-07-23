Looking at the bright side! Christina Haack chose to focus on the positive as she returned to work on Flip or Flop following a reported dispute with ex Tarek El Moussa.

“Nice day on the Flip or Flip set,” Haack, 38, captioned a video behind the scenes via Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 22.

The clips comes after recent reports that Haack and El Moussa, 39, got into a heated discussion on the set of the HGTV show. According to TMZ, El Moussa claimed that his ex was a “washed-up loser,” as he compared her to his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

“It’s called winning. … The world knows you’re crazy!” El Moussa allegedly yelled at his former spouse earlier this week.

Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. The Christina on the Coast star then married Ant Anstead and welcomed son Hudson, 22 months, before they split in 2020. Haack has since moved on with Joshua Hall and Anstead, 42, has been dating Renée Zellweger.

Entertainment Tonight later reported that the agreement occurred as a result of Haack’s comments about smoking a Bufo toad with her current boyfriend.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote earlier this month via Instagram. “I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. ❤️✈️.”

El Moussa, who got engaged to Young, 33, in July 2020, was seemingly not thrilled and was concerned about the wellbeing of their children.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Haack was dating Hall and she has been openly leaning on him since the Flip or Flop drama made headlines.

“Ride or Die. Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the couple on Wednesday, July 21. “Remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ❤️”