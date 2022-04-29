Happy with Hudson! Exes Ant Anstead and Christina Hall welcomed a sweet son before splitting in September 2020.

The former couple wed in December 2018 in California, sharing their pregnancy news three months later. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the California native captioned her March 2019 Instagram reveal. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

In a post of his own, the Wheeler Dealers host wrote, “And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

The reality stars were both already parents when Hudson arrived in September 2019. The England native previously welcomed daughter Amelie and son Archie with his ex-wife Louise Anstead, while the Flip or Flop alum shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

One year after Hudson’s birth, the Christina on the Coast star told her Instagram followers that she and the car builder were calling it quits.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV personality wrote at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star told his Instagram followers that he “never gave up on” his relationship with the Flip Your Life author. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” Ant, who has moved on with actress Renée Zellweger, explained. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

She and Ant subsequently sought joint custody, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. The pair coparented their baby boy “well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly two months later.

“He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” the insider added in August 2021. “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

The following year, the motor specialist requested full custody of Hudson, alleging that Hall spent less than 10 days a month with the toddler over the last 20 months.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” the Christina in the Country star, who is now married to real estate agent Josh Hall, told Us in a statement after the April 2022 legal development. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

While Ant’s request was denied that same day due to “insufficient” evidence, the exes set a June 2022 hearing.

