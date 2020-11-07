Inside Christina and Ant Anstead’s Divorce: Custody and More Details Revealed

Working things out. Christina Anstead and her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, are hammering out details of their divorce two months after announcing their separation.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Christina and the former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 14-month-old son Hudson amid their divorce. The pair are not requesting spousal support and are each paying their own attorney’s fees.

Us confirmed in September that Christina, 37, and Ant had called it quits after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote via Instagram on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The HGTV personality officially filed for divorce at a courthouse in Orange County, California, on Tuesday, November 3.

Earlier this week, Christina defended her parenting after people accused her of being an absentee mother to her children. The Christina on the Coast star also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

“Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling,” Christina wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 5. “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that.”

Christina added, “Stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt.”

Ant, for his part, made light of his divorce and his departure from Wheeler Dealers with costar Mike Brewer.

“For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance,” Brewer, 56, told Ant in a clip shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 2. “There’s no, you know … People are gonna say ‘Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics’ and all this nonsense.”

Ant quipped back, “People say that about me and my wives!”

The U.K. native was previously married to Louise Herbert from 2005 to 2017. The former couple share daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14.