He still has his sense of humor! Ant Anstead joked about his professional and personal life amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Christina Anstead.

The 41-year-old mechanic announced his exit from Wheelers Dealers, which he’s starred in since 2017, on Monday, November 2. He subsequently opened up about his departure with costar Mike Brewer and his replacement, former Formula One mechanic Marc “Elvis” Priestley.

“For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance,” Brewer told Ant in a clip shared via his Instagram Stories. “There’s no, you know … People are gonna say ‘Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics’ and all this nonsense.”

Ant quipped back, “People say that about me and my wives!”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Christina, 37, and Ant called it quits after less than two years of marriage. The duo, who wed in December 2018, share son Hudson, 13 months.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip or Flop star wrote on September 18 via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Nearly two months later, Christina made it official and filed for divorce at a courthouse in Orange County, California, on Tuesday, November 3. A source previously told Us that the duo’s inner circle is surprised by the news.

“Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” the source said in September.

The HGTV star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The pair, who finalized their divorce in 2018, share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa has since moved on with Heather Rae Young, whom he proposed to in July.

“Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” a second source told Us. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

Ant, for his part, was previously married to Louise Herbert for 12 years. The former spouses share Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14.