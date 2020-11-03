Taking the next step. Christina Anstead officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, filed the paperwork at a courthouse in Orange County, California, on Tuesday, November 3.

Christina announced her split from the Wheeler Dealers cohost, 41, on September 18. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina and Ant tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

The Christina on the Coast star shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. The Brit, for his part, has daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Fans were not the only ones surprised by the breakup. “Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” a source exclusively told Us in September.

Meanwhile, a source told Us that El Moussa, 39, feels bad for Christina. “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” an insider revealed of the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, who is engaged to Heather Rae Young. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

The Wellness Remodel author raved to Us in April about the growth in her relationship with Ant. “I feel like I’m just more calm,” she noted at the time. “I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce. I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays. I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Days after announcing her separation, Christina was spotted on the Flip or Flop set with El Moussa.