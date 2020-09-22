Back to business. Christina Anstead returned to work with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, days after announcing her separation from estranged spouse Ant Anstead.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Christina, 37, and El Moussa, 39, were spotted together on the Los Angeles set of their long-running HGTV series, Flip or Flop, on Monday, September 21.

Christina dressed casually in a pink T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black boots. She was seen speaking to El Moussa, who wore a navy blue T-shirt with dark blue jeans and sneakers.

On Friday, September 18, Christina announced her split from Ant, 41, after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing an image of the pair standing on a beach at sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The Christina on the Coast star wed Ant in December 2018. That following September, they welcomed their 12-month-old son, Hudson.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Christina and Ant hid their separation plans, even from their close friends. The estranged pair “have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” the insider said.

Christina was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The exes share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5.

Christina and El Moussa have remained on good terms despite their split. Earlier this month, El Moussa spoke to Us about how the former duo have found balance in their coparenting and working dynamics.

“We’re cordial and we filmed together,” he explained on September 14. “We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together. The kids are great. And life is good.”

An insider revealed to Us that El Moussa, who is currently engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, is “sad” to see Christina “going through a hard time” with her divorce. However, the source said that the Flipping 101 star “did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”