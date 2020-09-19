Christina and Ant Anstead’s Friends Are ‘Shocked’ to Hear About Split

Nobody’s business. Christina Anstead and her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, kept their decision to separate under wraps — even from their friends.

“Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, announced via Instagram on Friday, September 18, that she and Ant, 41, are separating after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina captioned a picture of the pair walking into the sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina and the television presenter wed in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, nine months later. The HGTV personality told Us in April that she felt comfortable with the U.K. native.

“I feel like I’m just more calm,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce. I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays. I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The pair share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa host, 39, told Us on Monday, September 14, that he and Christina are on good terms. The duo even filmed upcoming episodes of their show, Flip or Flop, together.

“We’re cordial and we filmed together,” he said. “We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together. The kids are great. And life is good.”

El Moussa, for his part, became engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July after one year of dating.