Supportive exes? Tarek El Moussa feels for his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, after news of her split from husband Ant Anstead broke earlier this month, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” the insider reveals. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, announced on Friday, September 18, that she and the British TV presenter, 41, had called it quits after nearly two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair walking into the sunset. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple’s separation came as a surprise to many, including some of their inner circle.

“Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” a source exclusively told Us the same week.

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, less than a year later in September 2019.

The breakup came less than two months after Christina’s ex, El Moussa, 39, proposed to his girlfriend of one year, Heather Rae Young, in July.

“You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star wrote via Instagram after popping the question. “You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

Christina shared her excitement for the pair during an interview in August with E! News. “I couldn’t be happier for them,” she said. “They’re very happy.”

Christina and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018. The pair, who costar on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5.

Since going their separate ways, the reality stars have gotten to a “great, peaceful and friendly place in terms of coparenting and working together,” a source told Us in September.

The Tarek’s Flip Side star echoed the sentiments, telling Us the same month that the pair’s dynamic is “good” and “the kids are great and life is good.”