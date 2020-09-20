Why Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Wedding May Not Be on TV

Will Tarek El Moussa follow in ex-wife Christina Anstead’s footsteps by remarrying on TV? With multiple shows between him and fiancée Heather Rae Young, it once seemed likely, but he admitted the couple now have a different idea in mind.

“We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just ‘cause, you know, it’s such a special day,” El Moussa, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 14, while discussing Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. “I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and act like [the cameras were] not there, I’m sure we would do it, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility. It’s a real special day for us.”

Young’s Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, has featured the nuptials of costars Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald. Meanwhile, El Moussa’s ex Anstead, 37, shared her wedding with Ant Anstead on her spinoff, Christina on the Coast.

El Moussa and the realtor, 33, already filmed one important relationship milestone for Flipping 101: his July proposal. “It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” he recalled to Us. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

The HGTV star added that the moment took “three months” to plan. “It’s going to show on camera because it just came out spectacular and we had the best time and it’s the best footage I’ve ever shot,” he gushed.

While El Moussa and Young are leaning toward an intimate wedding, he was happy to dish some details. “We have a couple locations in mind, and we have a couple of dates in mind,” he revealed. “We’re planning probably summer ’21. … We’re thinking a smaller wedding — maybe 100 people or less.”

The pair will include the children he shares with Christina — daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5 — in the ceremony too. “Tay’s going to go up wedding dress shopping with Heather,” he noted. “She’s going to get a cute little bridesmaid dress, and it’s important for us to involve the kids in the wedding ‘cause we’re a family and Heather has really, really come into our lives and created a family for us. And we just adore her.”

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi