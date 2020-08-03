Christina Anstead Reacts to Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa’s Engagement

Staying cordial. Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa divorced in 2018, but that doesn’t mean the pair, who share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, aren’t supportive of one another!

Following the July 26 announcement that El Moussa, 38, got engaged to Heather Rae Young, Anstead sent her blessings.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” the Christina on the Coast host, 36, told E! News on Monday, August 3. “They’re very happy.”

The Selling Sunset star, 32, shared details of the proposal, posting multiple photos of the ring on Saturday, August 1.

“FINALLY I can show you my insane stunning ring that my love @therealtarekelmoussa chose for me to wear for the rest of our lives!!! Our good friend Benny @bennyandthegems helped Tarek in the hunt for the perfect stone. He chose an 8 carat (because 8 is a lucky #) & Emerald cut is my favorite,” she wrote next to multiple pics via Instagram. “Cute story…. one day when I was on set with Tarek when he was filming #flipping101 I was hanging out in the sprinter, Tarek came in & shut the blinds and said do not under an circumstance come outside or open the blinds….. I asked him for days ‘what were you doing, when can you tell me?” He wouldn’t budge. It was a hard no! Well turns out he was meeting with Benny to look at the diamond. They had it shipped in from Europe. I’ll let my fiancé tell you the rest!!”

The realtor added: “I’m absolutely obsessed with it & can’t stop staring at it!! It’s perfect for me in every way! Thank you Mr. El Moussa for making me the happiest.”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star shared details as well, posting a still of the “exact moment” he proposed.

“You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different,” he wrote via Instagram. “The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same. She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray. Some of you have followed me for years and have supported me throughout my struggles. I want to say thank you and I couldn’t have gotten here without you!”

Anstead, for her part, married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and the pair welcomed a son, Hudson, in September 2019.

Christina and Young have bonded amid the quarantine, the HGTV star recently told Us Weekly exclusively.

“We’ll, like, text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” she said at the time. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back whatever mine is.”