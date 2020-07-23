Going strong! Heather Rae Young gushed about her boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa, on their one-year anniversary.

“From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other,” Young, 32, began her Instagram tribute to El Moussa, 38, on Wednesday, July 22. “But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love. ❤️.”

The Selling Sunset star, who shared a series of photos for the special day, explained that she “always knew” that she deserved to find her perfect person, but she’d “given up hope that you were out there, and then there you were.”

Young continued: “It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever. You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest.”

The couple were first linked in July 2019 when they were spotted cozying up to one another on a boat in Redondo Beach, California.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every single day waking up to your sweet face and holding me before bed. I love you beyond anything I could have ever dreamed or imagined,” the former Playboy Playmate added. “I promise to love you every single day @therealtarekelmoussa ❤️ Happy One Year Anniversary my bunny bear 🐻 the love of my life. Me +you.”

In honor of their first year together, the Flip or Flop host sent his love flowers and is taking her on an anniversary trip over the weekend.

“Today is a very special day, it is mine and Tarek’s one-year anniversary and I’m so excited,” Young told her fans via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I’m not sure exactly what we’re doing but I do know we are spending the weekend in Catalina. Yay, one year, you guys. I’m so in love and so happy.”

Three months ahead of their anniversary, the couple moved in together.

“You just never know what’s going to happen in life and sometimes things change when you’re least expecting it,” El Moussa wrote via Instagram in April.

The Flip Your Life author, whose divorce from Christina Anstead was finalized in January 2018, told Us Weekly in March that he is open to getting married again — when the time is right.

“That is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he said. “But everything’s going amazing.”

Young, for her part, has been thinking about the couple’s wedding since late last year.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” Young told Us exclusively in December. “But I have fallen in love with Italy and I would love to maybe do something in Italy … I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”

El Moussa was previously married to Anstead from 2009 to 2016. They share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. Anstead remarried in December 2018 and she and husband Ant Anstead welcomed their first child, Hudson, in September 2019.