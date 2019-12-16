



They have only been together for five months, but Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are already thinking about their wedding.

The 38-year-old HGTV star and Young, 32, gushed about their whirlwind romance during an interview with Us Weekly — and even hinted at some plans for the day they finally tie the knot.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” Young told Us exclusively on Friday, December 13. “But I have fallen in love with Italy and I would love to maybe do something in Italy … I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”

El Moussa and Young made their relationship Instagram official in July, three years after the Flip or Flop star separated from ex-wife Christina Anstead. The exes share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.

Though the duo aren’t engaged just yet, both El Moussa and the Selling Sunset star have admitted that they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship as soon as possible. At a charity event in November, El Moussa told Us that he and his new flame have “definitely talked about” a proposal, but are both happy “just kinda rolling with things now.”

According to Young, that same go-with-the-flow attitude applies to planning their future nuptials. “Until that day happens, I’m not gonna really dive in and overthink anything and it’s a decision that we’ll make together and with our families and what makes the most sense,” the Netflix star told Us.

Young has become part of El Moussa’s blended family with Christina, 36, and her husband, Ant Anstead. The TV power couples celebrated Halloween by going trick-or-treating together, and more recently, El Moussa and Christina reunited to support their daughter’s school holiday show on December 11.

When it comes to extending their modern family even more, the Tarek’s Flip Side star revealed that “you never know what could happen,” even though there’s no concrete timeline right now.

“I’m excited about this relationship with her. I’m excited about raising our kids together. I’m excited about getting married one day,” El Moussa raved. “I’m excited about filming shows one day. I’m excited about traveling the world and growing old and retiring together.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane