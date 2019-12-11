Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Crazy Busy Life With Heather Rae Young





Feeling the love! Tarek El Moussa gushed about his whirlwind romance with girlfriend Heather Rae Young in a sweet Instagram post.

The 38-year-old HGTV star shared a paparazzi shot of the couple, who were pictured holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. He claimed that he wouldn’t “normally” be amused by photogs following the couple around town, but he said that the “cute” snap “makes me happy.”

El Moussa continued by sharing that he has returned to work since the pair concluded their European vacation last month. He stated that it “was weird” being away from work, but he claimed to be “at peace” while abroad with his love.

“I love this crazy busy life I live with @heatherraeyoung,” he wrote, praising his girlfriend. “She’s my everything and more than I could have asked for.Has anyone changed your life in the way that @heatherraeyoung changed mine? We all need support.”

The Selling Sunset star, 32, commented beneath the photo with several red heart emojis, writing: “Love you so much.”

El Moussa’s adorable tribute comes one day after Young opened up about the couple’s relationship via Instagram. She shared a “very special” picture of the duo from the day that they first crossed paths, noting how she couldn’t have anticipated how the selfie they took would become a “defining moment” in her life.

“That day, I almost didn’t even go to Newport Beach to meet my friends on their boat. And by chance the boat I was on was parked next to Tarek’s boat, and my friend just happened to be on Tarek’s boat, and I jumped over to say hi to her,” she explained on Monday, December 10. “Tarek turned around and introduced himself. And there you go our love story started.”

Young continued, “I never gave up on love & I always kept an open mind when it came to dating. I just knew my person was out there somewhere and one day we would be brought together.”

El Moussa and Young first sparked dating rumors in July when they were spotted kissing on his boat in Redondo Beach, California. The moment occurred a year and a half after finalizing his separation from his Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead, with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.

Christina, 36, went on to wed Ant Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September.

El Moussa told Us Weekly exclusively in November that and Young have “definitely” discussed the possibility of getting engaged. “We’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” he said at the time. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”