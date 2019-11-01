



Tarek El Moussa is thrilled to be apart of ex-wife Christina Anstead ’s son’s life. Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively, he opened up about getting to know his former spouse’s newborn with husband

“I haven’t held him yet, because they’re little and they scare me a little bit,” El Moussa, 38, told Us at the Movember Charity Campaign Kickoff for First Responders event on Friday, November 1. “But no, he’s super cute! He’s gonna be a part of my life. And I’m looking forward to it, you know? It’s the brother to my kids.”

The HGTV star said that his children with Christina — daughter Taylor, 9, and son, Brayden, 4 — are “very excited about” having a baby brother. However, he also noted that he is happy to not be responsible for caring for very young kids.

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” he explained. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star previously told Us in August that he was “sure” he would have a relationship with Christina’s newborn. “[He’s] the brother of my children, right? So … of course, yeah. I plan on treating her new son as good as I possibly can,” he added.

El Moussa was married to his 36-year-old Flip or Flop costar from 2009 to 2018. Since their divorce, Christina went on to wed Ant, 40, in December 2018. The married pair welcomed their son, Hudson, in September. El Moussa, for his part, is currently dating Heather Rae Young.

In May, the Christina on the Coast star opened up about how she has worked with her former husband to raise their children together.

“Tarek and I only live two blocks from each other, so it actually works out really well,” she said. “As you can imagine, you’ve got school and soccer and stuff, so if we leave a pair of shoes or there’s a soccer ball, it’s so easy now to just, like, run over there and pick something up. It’s just a lot more simple. The kids’ schools are close and everything is, like, a five-minute drive.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber