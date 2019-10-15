



Domestic bliss! Heather Rae Young recently baked chocolate chip cookies with boyfriend Tarek El Moussa’s kids, and the Flip or Flop star, 38, was so moved by the sweet interaction that he just had to share a bit of it on social media.

In an Instagram video posted to El Moussa’s account on Monday, October 14, Young, 32, is seen pouring ingredients into a bowl as El Moussa’s children with ex-wife Christina Anstead — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, — stir everything together. “We’ve got all the girls, we’ve got the cookies,” El Moussa can be heard saying in the clip.

The HGTV star later added that while he was sick, everyone was “having fun.”

In the caption for the video, El Moussa expanded on what the touching family moment meant to him, especially since he’s spent a lot of time traveling in recent weeks. “This one was just too cute not to post and share,” he declared, adding three heart emojis. “I’ve been on the road quite a bit lately and as I write this I’m laying in bed in Houston Texas sick as a dog missing my babies!!”

Added the California native: “We had the BEST day together yesterday! We baked homemade cookies, did some wrestling, played remote control bumper cars and watched a movie!”

After recounting the fun-filled day, El Moussa went on to praise Young for how she interacts with his children. “@heatherraeyoung has been nothing but amazing with them and we all adore her so much :),” he wrote.

The real estate expert, who is now “scouting properties” in Texas, later took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Young posing in a closet. “Miss her,” he wrote.

The TV personality and the Selling Sunset star are currently living together, according to Maya Vander and Davina Potratz, Young’s costars on the Netflix show. “Their relationship is going very well. They just moved in together,” Vander told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “They’re very happy. She loves being in the relationship.”

“He’s super sweet, really, really nice guy,” Potratz added. “Very good positive energy. So we are hopeful for her and really excited for her.”

The couple were first seen kissing in July while aboard El Moussa’s boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. One month later, Young opened up to Us about the couple being “really, really happy.”

El Moussa finalized his divorce from Anstead in January 2018. She then wed Ant Anstead in December of that year. The married couple welcomed their first child together, Hudson, in September.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!