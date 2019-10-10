



When it comes to coparenting, Ant Anstead lives by one “golden rule.”

“Everybody has to be on the same page,” the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 9. “Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek [El Moussa], it includes my ex [Louise Anstead]. Everybody [should] want the same thing and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense.”

The reality star, who welcomed son Hudson, 1 month, in September with Flip or Flop celeb Christina Anstead, already has Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 3, with El Moussa, 38.

Ant explained that any decision that the exes make that “doesn’t put the kids first” is automatically “the wrong decision.”

The Ant Anstead: Master Mechanic star, who married the HGTV personality in December 2018, went on to say that he and Christina lean on each other a lot while balancing their kids and careers.

”You’re only successful as your weakest link, and the great thing about being married to Christina is that she’s in my industry so she totally gets it,” Ant told the outlet. “The only thing I get from her is full 100 percent support. She supports everything I do, and I support everything she does. Because of that, we can both do so much more.”

He praised Christina’s quick recovery from childbirth, calling her “superhuman” for already having a spring back “in her step.”

The California native revealed last month that she hurt herself after “lifting [things] and running around” at her daughter’s 9th birthday party too soon after her C-section. “Please anyone who just had a baby — don’t overdue [sic] it,” she advised new moms on Instagram at the time. “I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them, but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”

