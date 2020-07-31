Tarek El Moussa is learning there’s no timeline when it comes to true love.

One week after confirming his engagement to Heather Rae Young, the Flip or Flop star, 38, gushed over the major milestone in their whirlwind relationship.

“This is the exact moment I got down on one knee and asked @heatherraeyoung to be my wife!” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 30, alongside a romantic snapshot from the beachside proposal. “You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa and the Selling Sunset star, 32, were first linked in July 2019. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the Flip Your Life author was “very into Heather” and appreciated that she “understands his lifestyle.” Before meeting Young, El Moussa was married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.

“The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same. She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray,” the HGTV star gushed on Thursday. “Some of you have followed me for years and have supported me throughout my struggles. I want to say thank you and I couldn’t have gotten here without you!”

Young responded moments after her fiancé’s confession, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My love!!!! 💍👏🏼 BEST DAY! I love you.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, July 22, four days before Young shared the news of their engagement on social media.

“From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other,” the realtor wrote via Instagram, marking a full year of romance with El Moussa. “But we knew what we had was special. … It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever. You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Before taking the big step in their relationship, Young hinted in December 2019 that she was ready to tie the knot.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” she told Us at the time. “I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”