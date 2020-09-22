Family first! Christina Anstead and her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, celebrated her daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday amid their split.

“Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl,” Christina, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 22. “Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don’t tell me how much you love me and hug me tight.”

The Christina on the Coast star, who shares Taylor and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, posted a series of photos from her daughter’s Paris-themed birthday bash.

“I 🙏🏼we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes,” she continued. “10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!”

The reality star explained that Taylor planned to go to Paris with El Moussa’s mom and stepdad, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the family brought the birthday girl her own boulangerie, complete with macarons, Eiffel Tower place settings and tote bags.

Four days prior, the Wellness Remodel coauthor announced that she and Ant, 41, had called it quits after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV star wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority.

Despite going their separate ways, the pair, who share 12-month-old son Hudson, both wished Taylor a happy birthday on Tuesday.

“TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!” the British TV presenter wrote via his Instagram Story, alongside two photos of himself with his stepdaughter drinking tea. “Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!”

El Moussa, who proposed to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in July, reposted Ant’s post and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his daughter’s big day.

“It’s someone’s 10th birthday party!” El Moussa, 39, said in an Instagram Story video, holding balloons for his eldest child.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star then picked up the girl of the hour from school in a limo to take her and some of her friends to lunch at Ruby’s Diner by the beach in California.

Young, 33, also showed off some of the party prep for another Parisian-themed party taking place on Tuesday night.

