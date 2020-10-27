Life’s twists and turns. Ant Anstead revealed that he has lost weight since his split from Christina Anstead.

The Wheelers Dealers host, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, October 26, to share a photo of himself on set wearing all-black with a backward baseball cap and fake tattoo sleeves. “Apparently they call this ‘work,’” he captioned the post.

In the comments section, one fan pointed out that Ant looked “thinner,” to which the England native responded, “23 lbs. Don’t worry I will get it back on x.”

After a second Instagram user commented, “You’ve lost so much weight!! Stay happy and look to the future,” Ant replied, “It’s going straight back on,” adding emojis of a doughnut, a chocolate chip cookie, a cupcake, a slice of cake, a cheeseburger, a hot dog, a slice of pizza and a pig.

A third fan complimented the For the Love of Cars host’s fake tattoos, suggesting he get the “real” thing. However, he was not too into the idea, replying, “I’m a little way off the mid life crisis… x.”

Christina, 37, announced on September 18 that she and Ant had called it quits. The estranged couple, who wed in December 2018, share 13-month-old son Hudson.

The following week, the World’s Most Expensive Cars alum spoke out for the first time, writing via Instagram, “Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

He later vowed to “remain good friends” with the Flip or Flop star as they “navigate this at our pace.”

Ant has since revealed that he enrolled in a five-week “breakup recovery” program, which he called a “lifeline” during his healing process.

The Brit was previously married to Louise Anstead, with whom he shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14. Christina, for her part, shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.