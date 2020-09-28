One step at a time. Ant Anstead reminded his fans to be kind as he and Christina Anstead continue to work through their recent split.

“Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed x,” the 41-year-old Wheeler Dealers host captioned a black-and-white Instagram post on Monday, September 28, sharing a sweet snapshot with 12-month-old son Hudson. “This was a father son moment!”

The British TV personality continued: “But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

When the duo announced earlier this month that they pulled the plug on their two-year marriage, a source told Us Weekly that those close to the pair were “shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others.” On Saturday, September 26, Ant broke his silence on his separation from Christina, 37.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” Ant explained via Instagram. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The Christina on the Coast star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. The former couple wed in 2009 and finalized their divorce nine years later. On Saturday, Christina penned an emotional note to her followers about navigating her relationships in the public eye.

“While I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram. “I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of.”

Though she admitted to sometimes feeling “lost” in her role as a reality TV star, the Wellness Remodel author is “grateful” for all the experiences that have come her way — the good and the bad.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans,” she wrote. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”