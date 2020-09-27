Ant Anstead has broken his silence on his split from wife Christina Anstead after less than two years of marriage.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the British TV personality, 41, captioned a black-and-white selfie with the HGTV star, 37, on Instagram on Saturday, September 26. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

His post came hours after the Christina on the Coast star spoke out about their breakup and talked about divorcing her husband in her own social media post.

“While I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing,” she wrote in a long caption on a selfie. “I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of.”

“Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet,” she continued. “Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

The Flip or Flop star announced her split from the Wheeler Dealers host via Instagram on September 18. The pair, who wed in December 2018, share a 12-month-old son, Hudson.

“[Their] friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, finalized their divorce in 2018. They share two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.