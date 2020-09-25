Kicking it old school. Ant Anstead interrupted his post-breakup social media hiatus to share a throwback pic.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, where he was pictured sticking his head out of a car window. “British cars, American TV, On set (old skool),” he captioned the black-and-white shot, in which a glimpse at his wedding band was shown.

The “old skool” portion of his caption seemingly implied that the snap was taken some time before the split.

Ant and Christina Anstead tied the knot in December 2018 after her divorce from Tarek El Moussa was finalized that January. The now-estranged pair welcomed their son Hudson, 12 months, in September 2019.

On September 18, the 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star announced their breakup via Instagram. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant has not publicly addressed the separation. The U.K. native did, however, celebrate his stepdaughter Taylor’s 10th birthday, posting to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22.

“TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!” he wrote. “Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!”

Ant has two children from a previous relationship. However, the British TV presenter helped to raise Christina’s daughter alongside her biological father, El Moussa. The exes’ also share 5-year-old son, Brayden.

Christina has maintained a strong coparenting and working relationship with El Moussa, who is engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young. The Flipping 101 star, 39, recently spoke to Us Weekly about how they’ve gotten to a good place post-split.

“We’re cordial and we filmed together,” he said on September 14. “We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together. The kids are great. And life is good.”