Getting real! Christina Anstead opened up about her feelings in the wake of her separation from estranged husband Ant Anstead in an emotional message.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, shared a selfie via Instagram on Saturday, September 26, and explained she never intended on becoming famous.

“I never thought about being on TV,” she wrote. “I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss. So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to TV.”

Although Christina didn’t want to become a TV personality, she admitted “stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing.”

The Flip or Flop star added that her personal life also took a surprising turn in the same way as her career.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plan,” she wrote. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Christina concluded, “I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

The HGTV star announced her split from Ant, 41, via Instagram on September 18 after less than two years of marriage. The pair share 12-month-old son Hudson. One week later, Christina deleted photos from the former couple’s December 2018 wedding from her Instagram account.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “[Their] friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others.”

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The Flip or Flop costars are the parents of daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

El Moussa, for his part, proposed to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July.