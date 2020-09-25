Christina Anstead Deletes Ant Anstead Wedding Photos From Instagram Amid Split

Putting the past behind her. Christina Anstead made some major changes to her Instagram page following her split from Ant Anstead.

Just one week after announcing their split, the 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star has pulled photos from the estranged pair’s December 2018 nuptials. Christina’s profile still features many other photos taken over the course of their nearly two-year marriage, including a selfie of the duo in January and a pic from the birth of their 12-month-old son, Hudson, last September.

The most recent photo Christina has with Ant, 41, on her Instagram is from a dinner they had with friends in July.

Christina announced her breakup from the Wheeler Dealers host via Instagram on September 18. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the twosome on the beach at sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina and Ant “have been very private” about their separation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “[Their] friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others.”

Despite heading in different directions, Christina and Ant both celebrated her daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday on Tuesday, September 22. The HGTV star posted photos from her eldest child’s Paris-themed birthday party along with a sweet tribute, where she wrote: “I 🙏🏼 we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!”

Ant, for his part, posted a loving message for his stepdaughter to his Instagram Stories. “TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!” the U.K. native wrote. “Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!”

Christina shares Taylor and her 5-year-old son, Brayden, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop costars were married from 2009 to 2018. Following their split, the exes have forged a strong coparenting bond and working relationship.

In April, the 39-year-old Flipping 101 star told Us how the exes are handling coparenting “the same as before” amid the COVID-19 crisis. “We’re just making sure that we’re on the same page,” he said at the time. “I went over there and showed them how we were doing homeschool because I had them the first few days. We just, like, make sure we’re helpful with each other. We all just are in it for the kids and whatever’s best for them, so that’s just how we make it work.”

El Moussa proposed to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in July.