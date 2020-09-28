Moving on. Christina Anstead stepped out without her wedding after announcing her split from Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, posted about her “work weekend” to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27. In her first upload, Christina shared a photo of herself sans wedding ring while sitting beside her colleague James Bender.

Christina then reshared an Instagram Story video posted by makeup artist and hairstylist Shannon Houston, who walked with a cocktail in hand as she showed off their view. The clip was set to Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good.”

In the HGTV star’s final update, she reshared Houston’s photo of her sipping on a drink.

Christina got married to Ant, 41, in December 2018 nearly one year after her divorce from Tarek El Moussa was finalized. The now-estranged pair then welcomed their 12-month-old son, Hudson, in September 2019.

Less than two years into their marriage, Christina announced her split from the British TV presenter on Instagram. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

After making the split public, Christina shared that she lives “in a state of anxiousness” and she’s “working on breaking the pattern” she’s gotten into. The real estate investor also explained how her life’s experiences weren’t exactly what she had always envisioned for herself.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 26. “So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Christina added, “If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions/choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

That same day, Ant spoke out about his split from Christina for the first time. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” he shared via Instagram. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

In addition to sharing Hudson with Ant, Christina coparents daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her 39-year-old Flip or Flop costar.